49ers adjusting practice schedule because of fires

Getty Images

As if the 49ers needed one more reason to wear masks — and they do not — now they have air-quality issues.

According to Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, the 49ers are moving their practice up an hour this morning because of atmospheric concerns.

With major fires burning around the Bay Area, there are air-quality concerns in the vicinity of the team’s complex.

The SCU Lightning Complex fire, just east of Santa Clara, has burned nearly 230,000 acres, forcing evacuations in the region.

Given all the other unforeseen circumstances teams are adjusting to, it’s not a major issue, but one the team’s being careful with.