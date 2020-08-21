After canceling season, CFL allowing players to opt out Monday

Getty Images

The Canadian Football League, which has canceled its 2020 season, is allowing players to opt out of their contracts starting Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. It will free those who accept the opt out a chance to play in the NFL this season.

Pelissero said the Canadian Football League Players Association reached a deal with the CFL and informed players Friday night.

NFL players who opted out had their contracts toll, receiving a $350,000 stipend (high-risk) or $150,000 salary advance (voluntary).

CFL players who opt out would be released outright, with veterans receiving a stipend of $6,600. Players who don’t opt out get additional stipends, according to Pelissero.

The CFL canceled its 2020 season Monday.

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the league would have taken “significant financial losses” by playing during the pandemic. The CFL plans to return in 2021.