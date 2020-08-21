Alvin Kamara focused on returning to being “highlight-making running back”

Getty Images

Alvin Kamara finished last season with 1,330 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. It wasn’t what he wanted or expected.

Slowed by knee and ankle injuries, Kamara set career lows in yards per touch, yards from scrimmage and touchdowns. He missed two games with his injuries.

“Honestly, I just want to go out and be the best version of me,” Kamara said on NFL Network on Friday. “Obviously, last year with injuries, I was kind of held back, didn’t get to really do what I wanted to do. I was on pace the first couple of games and was feeling great. I just want to show what everybody’s used to and that’s a powerful, explosive, highlight-making running back. So that’s what I’m focused on.”

Kamara insists he’s not focused on his contract.

Kamara, 25, is entering the final year of his rookie deal scheduled to make $2.133 million.

“I don’t know where we at. I’m here working, I’m here practicing,” Kamara said. “Whenever that gets handled, it gets handled. I’m just doing what I’ve got to do for now.”