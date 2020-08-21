Andy Reid: Tyreek Hill will miss a few days

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is currently out of practice with a hamstring injury, but he should be back well before the Chiefs open their season, in less than three weeks.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid said today that Hill, who spent today working with trainers on the sideline, will be back on the practice field in a few days.

“It’s not a big tear or anything like that,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.

A hamstring injury also caused Hill to miss some time last year, but the Chiefs believe all he needs is time to rest. He should be on the field when the NFL season starts with the Chiefs hosting the Texans on Thursday, September 10.