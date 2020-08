Getty Images

The Bears have collected tight ends this offseason, and now they’re down one.

According to J.J. Stankevitz of NBCSportsChicago.com, tight end Darion Clark is out for the season with a shoulder injury and is going on injured reserve.

Clark was signed this spring as an undrafted rookie from Southern Cal.

The Bears now have a mere six tight ends on the roster (they had as many as 10 this offseason), so they’ll probably still be able to get by.