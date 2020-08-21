Bill O’Brien: Sidelined J.J. Watt is “fine,” will be ready to go Week One

Getty Images

The Texans are giving defensive lineman J.J. Watt plenty of time on the sideline during training camp, but coach Bill O’Brien says that’s in no way an indication that Watt’s health is a concern.

O’Brien said the 31-year-old Watt, who has had a torn pectoral, a broken leg and two back surgeries in recent years, is just getting some rest because he’s the kind of player who can be ready without needing a lot of practice time.

“He’s doing fine,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I mean, he’s played a lot of football and he knows how to play football. What’s important for him and for us is he’s in great condition and that he’s ready to go on September 10.”

The Texans want to keep Watt healthy as long as they possibly can, and part of that means not overdoing it in training camp. They can trust him to be ready when they need him.