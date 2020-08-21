Broncos announce their opener will be played without fans

Getty Images

The Broncos will play at least their opener without fans in the stands.

The team announced that the Sept. 14 opener against the Titans would be played in an empty Empower Field because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They’re not making any announcements beyond that, holding out hope to have some fans in the stands, perhaps as early as Week Three.

“Working in collaboration with the state and with safety as the top priority, we have made the decision that our home opener against Tennessee at Empower Field at Mile High will be played without fans,” the team said in a statement. “We are grateful for the loyalty and enthusiasm that Broncos fans have shown this year—despite such challenging circumstances—but this is the responsible thing to do right now for our community.

“Our organization remains hopeful that we can host a limited number of fans on a gradually increasing basis beginning early this season. Taking a careful, measured approach with attendance will allow us to evaluate and adjust all COVID-19 safety enhancements before moving forward.

“We will continue to work closely and in collaboration with the state to determine the next steps, ensuring we are doing our part to protect the health of our fans and community.”

These announcements are becoming more common, as the league’s leaving it up to individual teams to set policies in conjunction with state and local authorities.