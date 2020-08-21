Cardinals sign Ken Crawley, place Robert Alford on IR

Posted by Charean Williams on August 21, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Cardinals signed cornerback B.W. Webb on Thursday. They had cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick visit Friday.

They made another move at the position this week: The Cardinals announced they have signed Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. The transaction was reported earlier this week but didn’t become official until Friday.

Arizona placed cornerback Robert Alford on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

It was Alford’s torn pectoral muscle that prompted the team’s interest adding depth at the position.

The Raiders waived Crawley earlier this week.

He spent his first four years with the Saints, and started 23 games for them. The Saints cut him midseason, and Crawley spent some time with the Dolphins last year.

In his career, Crawley has 134 tackles, 31 passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also appeared in three postseason games with New Orleans.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Cardinals sign Ken Crawley, place Robert Alford on IR

  2. This dude at worst is a camp body and at best will be depth. Hopefully AZ signs Dre Kirkpatrick, as a number 2 he is a solidly average corner.Even without Alford though AZs secondary is set to be pretty good this year especially with a legit pass rush up front that bring a lot of pressure and really get after teams QBs. All Pro elite CB Patrick Peterson is back in tip top shape after missing half of last season and now has his this new scheme down, with Alford out #2CB Chris Jo we played at a pretty high level in is 1st year starting last year and has only gotten better as has Kevin Peterson. 2nd round 33rd overall pick CB Byron Murphy has greatly improved since his rookie season last year and will now play his natural position inside as a slot CB which AZ drafted him to be.
    At safety Arizona has one of the best young up and coming safety trips in the league between All Pro slash Pro Bowl Safety Budda. America who just a beast on the field. Rookie 6”1 FS Jalen Thompson played at a very high level in 2019posting a coverage grade of 77.4 showing just how dominant he can be in coverage n he’s good versus the run, he has pro bowl caliber talent/potential. Alabama FS Dionte Thompson who had a early 2nd round grade in the 2019 draft has taken a big leap forward to as one of the most improved players on the team according to the staff so he will be on the field this year 2 . Arizona has the talent and skill to field a top 10 passing defense this year with so many young talent players on that depth chart.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.