Cardinals sign Ken Crawley, place Robert Alford on IR

Getty Images

The Cardinals signed cornerback B.W. Webb on Thursday. They had cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick visit Friday.

They made another move at the position this week: The Cardinals announced they have signed Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. The transaction was reported earlier this week but didn’t become official until Friday.

Arizona placed cornerback Robert Alford on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

It was Alford’s torn pectoral muscle that prompted the team’s interest adding depth at the position.

The Raiders waived Crawley earlier this week.

He spent his first four years with the Saints, and started 23 games for them. The Saints cut him midseason, and Crawley spent some time with the Dolphins last year.

In his career, Crawley has 134 tackles, 31 passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also appeared in three postseason games with New Orleans.