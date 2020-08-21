Chiefs sign Adrian Colbert

Getty Images

Safety Adrian Colbert didn’t have to wait too long to find a new team.

Colbert was waived by the Dolphins on August 16 and agent Drew Rosenhaus announced on Friday that his client has signed with the Chiefs.

Colbert was a 2017 seventh-round pick of the 49ers who spent time last season with the Seahawks and Dolphins. He appeared in six games for the Dolphins and recorded 22 tackles.

The Chiefs activated safety Juan Thornhill from the physically unable to perform list this week, but Thornhill said on Friday, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, that he’s not sure when he’ll be cleared for team drills. Thornhill tore his ACL last season.