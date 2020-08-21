Colts claim Andrew Vollert

Getty Images

Andrew Vollert is headed to his third team this month.

Much to the tight end’s chagrin — as evidenced by his reaction on the first episode of Hard Knocks — the Chargers cut him Aug. 1. The Panthers signed him Aug. 16 and cut him Thursday.

Vollert also has spent time with the Bengals (2018-19) and Cardinals (2018). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Cardinals in 2018.

Vollert was on the Chargers’ injured reserve list last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

He has never played in a regular-season game.