Colts take Mo Alie-Cox off PUP list

Getty Images

Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox is ready to start practicing with the rest of the team.

Alie-Cox was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp, but the team announced his return to the active roster on Friday morning. Defensive end Kemoko Turay remains on the list and safety Julian Blackmon is on the non-football injury list.

The specific reason for Alie-Cox’s placement on the list wasn’t entirely clear, but he did deal with a thumb injury during the 2019 season. That didn’t stop him from playing in every game and seeing one-third of the offensive snaps. He ended the year with eight catches for 93 yards.

Jack Doyle, Trey Burton and Xavier Grimble round out the tight end group for the Colts.