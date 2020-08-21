Cowboys short on tackles, but Dak Prescott thinks they’ll benefit in long run

Getty Images

Practicing without your top offensive tackles is rarely seen as a positive, but Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is trying to find the bright side of the team’s current situation.

Left tackle Tyron Smith left Thursday’s practice with a hamstring issue, right tackle La'el Collins remained out of team drills after a minor car accident and swing tackle Cam Erving has not practiced yet in training camp. That left more work for Wyatt Miller and Brandon Knight and it’s provided plenty of chances for pass rushers to flood the pocket.

Those rushers can’t hit Prescott, but the quarterback said he thinks having to react to them will be a positive for him and that adapting to the absences will be a positive for the entire team.

“It’s making me move my feet, and I think it’s all going to benefit us in the long run, and the young guys getting reps, making them better players and even myself, moving within the pocket and still getting the ball out on time. . . . The game happens so much from outside of the pocket that I think it’s great for us to be able to know where we’re all going to go when that happens. It’s all going to benefit us in the long run,” Prescott said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

There may be some upside to practicing in less than ideal situations, but everyone in Dallas will likely feel a bit better about things once Prescott’s usual blockers are back in place.