Dallas Goedert has hairline fracture in his thumb

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has a hairline fracture in his thumb, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Goedert was injured in practice this week.

It’s not a major injury, and Goedert could return with a splint next week, Pelissoro adds.

Goedert, 25, has 91 catches for 941 yards and nine touchdowns in his two-year career.

The Eagles already had Zach Ertz on the injury report with an upper body injury. He is considered day to day.

Deontay Burnett (illness), Rasul Douglas (illness), Shareef Miller (illness), Jalen Reagor (illness) and Marcus Epps (lower body; day-to-day) also are on the injury list, according to NFL Media.