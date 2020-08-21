Deshaun Watson: I’m trying to create history and make a dynasty

Getty Images

Deshaun Watson went 52-6 at Gainesville High School, winning a Georgia state championship his junior season. The quarterback was 33-5 at Clemson, winning a national title as a junior, a year after losing to Alabama in the national championship game.

He enters his fourth season with the Texans with a 24-13 regular-season record, a 1-2 postseason record and hungry for more.

“Now that’s my priority,” Watson said of winning a Super Bowl, via Mark Berman of FOX 26. “Yeah, that’s for sure. I’m trying to pull a big three. I won a state championship. I won a national championship. So, of course, I’m trying to get a Super Bowl [championship]. I’m trying to, of course, be legendary. That’s my words since college. For me to be that, I have to win a Super Bowl and definitely win it with the Houston Texans. We’ve never won one here before. We haven’t even come on the brink of winning one. We’ve got to get to that game before that, and then we can think about that. I’m trying to create history and make a dynasty.”

The quarterback drafted two picks before Watson, Patrick Mahomes, already has a league MVP, a Super Bowl MVP and a Super Bowl ring. Watson is ready for the same.