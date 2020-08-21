Dolphins already miss Ryan Fitzpatrick

Getty Images

With Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick unexpectedly absent from Friday’s practice due to personal reasons, the team had to go forward with Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen under center.

As noted by Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the two quarterbacks didn’t do very well in practice.

Tagovailoa completed six of 15 passes for 99 yards with two interceptions. Rosen completed six of 14 throws, for 104 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Tagovailoa was sacked once, and Rosen was sacked three times.

While those numbers don’t say much when it comes to expected performance in a game, it raises concerns regarding the state of the team’s quarterback position if Fitzpatrick’s absence will last longer than a day or two.

If the Dolphins add Jake Rudock or some other quarterback, this could be an indication that Fitzpatrick won’t be back in the immediate future. Which could be an indication that the quarterback position in Miami could become a spot of significant need.