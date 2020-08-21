Doug Marrone: I want what’s best for Yannick Ngakoue

Getty Images

Yannick Ngakoue has not yet joined the Jaguars as he still is hoping for a trade before the start of the season. The Jaguars may or may not give him what he wants.

General Manager Dave Caldwell threw cold water on trade rumors Thursday.

The Jaguars used the franchise tender of $17.8 million on Ngakoue, which he hasn’t signed. So what happens now?

“I want what’s best for Yan,” coach Doug Marrone said Friday, via Michael Giardi of NFL Media. “He’s done everything I’ve ever asked him to do. I think he’s an excellent football player. But now, it goes back to the business end. Where, at the end of the day, I hope everybody gets what they want.”

Ngakoue, 25, made the Pro Bowl in 2017 when he had 12 sacks and a league-leading six forced fumbles. He has 37.5 sacks in four seasons.