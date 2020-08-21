Dre Kirkpatrick visits Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals signed B.W. Webb on Thursday, but they aren’t done looking at available cornerbacks.

According to multiple reports, Dre Kirkpatrick visited with the team in Arizona. Kirkpatrick played for Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph when Joseph was an assistant with the Bengals.

Kirkpatrick was released by the Bengals in a money-saving move in March. The 2012 first-round pick spent eight years in Cincinnati, but only played in six games last year because of a knee injury. He has 302 tackles, 10 interceptions, three sacks, three fumble recoveries and a forced fumble over the course of his career.

The Cardinals lost Robert Alford to a torn pectoral earlier this week, which has spurred their interest in bolstering the cornerback group ahead of the regular season.