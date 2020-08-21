Garett Bolles: My play has been unacceptable

Getty Images

Left tackle Garett Bolles was sent a message by the Broncos this offseason.

The Broncos decided not to pick up their option on Bolles’ contract for the 2021 season and that leaves the 2017 first-round pick on track for unrestricted free agency after this season. That could work out well for Bolles if he plays well this season, but three seasons filled with penalties and inconsistent play made it a bet the Broncos are willing to make.

Bolles said on Thursday that he’s put on 20 pounds this offseason and honed the mental side of the game in order to focus on the play at hand rather than what happened in the past.

“It’s unacceptable for the way that I played and I take full responsibility for that,” Bolles said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “I put in that time because I knew coming into this year, I had to do whatever I could to be the man so this organization can trust me and the fans can trust me.”

There’s not much trust right now, but Bolles will get plenty of chances to show that his offseason efforts have paid off on the field.