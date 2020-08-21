How will the Buccaneers use Rob Gronkowski?

Getty Images

After a year out of football, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is healthy. He has shed the giant elbow brace. He’s feeling great. He’s moving well. By all appearances, he’ll be able to play like he used to play.

So how often will he play? Peter King guessed in this week’s Football Morning in America that Gronkowski will be third in tight end snaps, behind O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate. And that could be the smartest approach, since keeping Gronk healthy for the playoffs could be the key to winning in the playoffs.

Whenever he plays, if he’s the guy he once was he’ll create serious matchup problems for defenses. They won’t be able to double-team receiver Mike Evans and Gronkowski. Then there’s receiver Chris Godwin and the other tight ends and running backs and plenty of other guys who will be able to wreak havoc.