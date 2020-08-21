Jalen Hurts learning, but still the Eagles’ third quarterback

Getty Images

The Eagles used a second-round pick on quarterback Jalen Hurts, givng a solid indication he’s part of their future calculations.

But in the present, he’s still not the backup to Carson Wentz.

Via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said that Nate Sudfeld is second on the depth chart at the moment.

“Nate is our No. 2 and obviously Jalen is still learning,” Pederson said. “He’s done some really good things for us, he’s learning our system and he’s another one of our young players learning the game a little bit. He’s got some athleticism, we’ve seen that in practice, but Nate has come in and really done everything we’ve asked him to do from a backup position.

“Every position is being evaluated, but Nate right now is our No. 2.”

Sudfeld has played in three career games, none of them last year, when they brought in veteran Josh McCown to back up Wentz.

Hurts has shown promise in training camp drills, but the lack of preseason games means all rookies have a limited chance to prove themselves in game action. Because of that, plenty of coaches are going to lean toward known commodities, even if the ceiling is lower.