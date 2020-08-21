Jerry Jones: We’re trying to take advantage of space at AT&T Stadium

Getty Images

The Lions and Broncos became the latest teams to announce that they’ll be playing without fans at their home openers next month, but the Cowboys haven’t wavered from plans to have fans in attendance when they play their first home game on September 20.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones discussed those plans during an appearance on 103.5 The Fan on Friday. Jones referenced studies that have shown COVID-19 transmission is less likely to happen in open, outdoor spaces while discussing the ability to open the roof and doors to the outside at AT&T Stadium

“We have space,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “Yeah, we have the ability to enclose it, we have the ability to open it wide open. There’s 3 million feet of air conditioned space out there. When I think of playing our games out there, I want our fans to think about space. Space is what we’re trying to take advantage of. We have it.”

Jones added that he’s “not worried about the air conditioning bill” that would come with such an approach.

The Cowboys have announced that they will have limited capacity for home games. Texas currently allows up to 50 percent capacity for sporting events, but the team hasn’t announced how many people they expect to have in the building.