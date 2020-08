Getty Images

Number 33 is back in New York.

According to a tweet from his agent Joe Linta, the Jets have re-signed safety Anthony Cioffi.

The former Rutgers product went to camp with the Raiders in 2017, and then spent two years with Ottawa in the CFL. The Jets cut him Sunday to make room for tight end Connor Davis.

He gained some notice in Jets camp for wearing the jersey formerly occupied by safety Jamal Adams, before he was traded to Seattle.