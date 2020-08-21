Keanu Neal getting his groove back

Getty Images

Falcons safety Keanu Neal has not played a lot of football the last two years.

Neal made the Pro Bowl after the 2017 season, but a knee injury ended his 2018 season after one game and he tore his Achilles in the third game of last season. That’s led to a lot more time rehabbing than honing his football skills and the lack of on-field work in the offseason program left a lot of rust to knock off this summer.

That hasn’t been an overnight process and Neal said he’s starting to see some progress when it comes to processing what’s going on in front of him.

“Recently, I kind of told myself that I’m starting to get my groove back,” Neal said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “I’m starting to see things again. A play that I can be faster on. I saw that after the fact. Next time I get that, I can be there. It’s all coming back.”

Neal lost 13 pounds as part of his comeback from the Achilles injury and says he’s back down to his rookie weight. That’s fitting given the way this season is shaping up as a reboot for a promising player whose career has been put on hold the last two years.