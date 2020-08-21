Kyle Shanahan more secretive this year so teams don’t know what 49ers are doing

Getty Images

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan says he’s being extra secretive with the media this training camp.

Shanahan said that in past years, he didn’t mind giving reporters information about the 49ers’ personnel or scheme if that information was going to be revealed in preseason games anyway. With no preseason this year, Shanahan wants to keep a tighter lid on the information that comes out of 49ers camp.

“That’s what all the other coaches are always trying to study,” Shanahan said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “That’s why I’m usually more open with that stuff because they were going to find out in the [preseason] game anyways. That’s something we’re realizing now – it’s a big difference as we start to think about the teams we’re playing when you don’t have those depth charts you can see yourself. So everyone is going so much off media reports. I might not be as open as I’ve been in the past training camps.”

Shanahan is expressing a sentiment similar to that of Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst, who justified a more restrictive media policy by saying that with no preseason, the Packers want to limit what gets out of their training camp. NFL teams are being extra secretive in the hopes that opposing teams won’t know anything they’re doing until they see it on the field in Week One.