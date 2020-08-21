Looking at the most controversial plays in NFL history

Getty Images

From time to time on PFT Live, the control room torments me with one specific highlight from December 28, 1975, the day the Cowboys ended Minnesota’s season with the NFL’s first-ever Hail Mary play.

The play had a controversial ending, given that Vikings cornerback Nate Wright went flying forward, the victim of an apparent Drew Pearson push. And since Pearson was a guest on Friday’s show (he admitted to the push, but he called it inadvertent), Charean Williams and I did a draft of the most controversial plays in league history.

The selections appear in the attached video. Check it out, and then add your thoughts in the comments.

