Melvin Ingram agreed to practice after Chargers guaranteed his salary

Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram went back to practice after the Chargers agreed to adjust his contract.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Chargers guaranteed this year’s salary of $14 million, and that precipitated his return to practice.

Ingram still wants a long-term deal, but the guarantee at least made him feel good enough that he was willing to get back to work. There’s no word yet on whether the sides are close to a long-term deal.

The 31-year-old Ingram has played his entire career with the Chargers, who selected him in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft. He is heading into the final year of his contract.