Melvin Ingram returns to practice field

Getty Images

It’s unclear if any business was discussed, but apparently Melvin Ingram heard something that convinced him to get back on the practice field.

Via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News, Chargers pass-rusher Melvin Ingram was back on the practice field Thursday, his first action on the field since the start of camp.

Coach Anthony Lynn would only say it was “company business,” adding that Ingram had been at all the meetings and walk-throughs.

Ingram’s reportedly looking for a new contract (he’s entering the final year of his), and seeing teammate Joey Bosa get a new five-year, $135 million deal before camp probably didn’t dampen his enthusiasm for that.

Either way, his teammates were glad to see him.

“It’s always fun having Melvin out here,” tight end Hunter Henry said. “Obviously, he’s a tremendous player. A leader on this team. He’s been around for a long time.

“He’s so much fun to go against. He’s one of the top players in the game, so anytime you get him back out here, definitely the energy goes up.”

Now we just have to see if his energy remains consistent, and whether the Chargers are willing to work with him to keep him happy.