Michigan will hold “NFL combine” on campus in October

Getty Images

The University of Michigan won’t play football this fall, with the Big Ten having postponed its season. That hasn’t stopped the Wolverines from continuing voluntary practices.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will have his team hold an NFL-like combine at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 24, Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News reports. That is the day UM was scheduled to play Ohio State in a restructured schedule that the Big Ten scrapped last week.

That will keep the UM players engaged by participating in combine-specific drills — the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, three-cone drill, vertical jump and bench press — four days a week for the next nine weeks, according to Chengelis. The players also will do position-specific drills and agility work.

The Wolverines returned to campus for voluntary practices Aug. 10.

UM expects the even to draw NFL scouts, giving them an opportunity to watch and test players who won’t play games this fall. It also could help UM players eligible for the 2021 NFL draft a better idea of whether to return for a winter or spring college season, assuming the Big Ten plays, after getting an NFL evaluation.

Two Michigan players — cornerback Ambry Thomas and right tackle Jalen Mayfield — already have declared for the 2021 NFL draft.