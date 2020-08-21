New Jaguars lineman Josh Mauro suspended five games

Getty Images

The Jaguars signed Josh Mauro just over a week ago, knowing it might be some time before he could play.

According to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, Mauro is being suspended for the first five games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The team was apparently aware of the pending suspension.

The Jaguars signed him Aug. 11 after they were thinned by injuries and opt-outs at the position. He started seven games for the Raiders last year, and has also spent time with the Cardinals and Giants.

He was suspended four games for violating the PED policy in 2018.