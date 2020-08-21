No fans for first two Lions home games

Getty Images

The Lions have announced that there won’t be any fans at Ford Field until November at the earliest.

They will be hosting the Bears in Week One and the Saints in Week Four, but no fans will be in attendance for those contests. Their next home game is November 1 against the Colts and team president Rod Wood said in a statement that it remains to be seen if things will change by that point.

“We have spent considerable time and resources implementing new gameday protocols at Ford Field and are ready to host fans at Lions games once approved by state guidelines,” Wood said. “The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, has been a focal point for all facets of 2020 season planning as demonstrated by being one of the first teams to gain approval from the NFL and NFLPA for meeting training camp COVID-19 requirements. We have the utmost confidence that we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans at our stadium. Lions fans have traditionally created an intimidating environment for visiting teams at Ford Field and, even in a reduced capacity, will be missed when we kick off the season against our division rival, the Chicago Bears. We are hopeful for an opportunity to host fans at the remaining six 2020 home games.”

The Lions also announced plans to offer season ticket holders a chance to buy one of two three-game ticket packages. One features games against Washington, Houston and Minnesota while the other adds games against the Packers and Buccaneers to the Colts matchup in Week Eight.