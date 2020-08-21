Raiders bringing Cardale Jones in for a workout

Getty Images

There can never be enough quarterbacks for Jon Gruden.

According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders are bringing former XFL quarterback Cardale Jones in for a workout.

Jones was a fourth-round pick of the Bills, but has also spent time with the Chargers and Seahawks. His stint in the XFL was a little rough, with four touchdowns and seven interceptions and a benching.

The Raiders are set with a starter in Derek Carr, and Gruden’s been gushing about backup Marcus Mariota lately. Nathan Peterman‘s also on the roster, but teams have to make plans for every contingency as they try to play in the middle of a pandemic.