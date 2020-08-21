Report: Jack Del Rio is Washington’s Plan B

Getty Images

Ron Rivera announced Thursday he plans to continue coaching despite his cancer diagnosis, but Washington obviously needs a Plan B just in case.

It was assumed defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, twice a head coach, would be the choice.

NFL Media reports Del Rio, in fact, will assume coaching duties in Washington if necessary. Washington is hoping it isn’t, but Del Rio has 12 years experience in that job.

Del Rio, 57, coached the Jaguars from 2003-11 and the Raiders from 2015-18, going 93-94.

Doctors diagnosed Rivera with squamous cell carcinoma located in a lymph node. Rivera detected the skin cancer from a self-care check.

Squamous cell carcinoma is a common form of skin cancer, and Rivera told ESPN his is “very treatable and curable.”