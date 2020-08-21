Report: Jarrett Stidham has a leg injury

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham, the presumptive Week One starter before Cam Newton came to town, has not looked good during padded practices. A reason (or perhaps excuse) for that is now emerging.

NFL Media reports that Stidham has a leg injury, that is causing “discomfort.” Stidham isn’t expected to practice much on Friday.

Stidham’s performance and potential absence on Friday opens the door for Newton to secure the starting job. If he’s healthy, he’s surely the best option the Patriots have. His chance to prove it — and to earn more and more first-team reps to prepare for the Dolphins in 23 days — could be coming, as soon as today.