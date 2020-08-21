Report: T.J. Logan likely done for year with patella tendon injury

Getty Images

Running back T.J. Logan is likely out for the season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving practice on Thursday with a patella tendon injury, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Logan was injured while being tackled by linebacker Quinton Bell in what was supposed to be a non-tackling portion of practice. He had to be carted off the field because of the injury, which irked head coach Bruce Arians.

Logan played for the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 when Arians was still the head coach of the team. He came to Tampa Bay via a waiver claim after being let go by Arizona. He’s appeared in 22 career games with most of his action coming as a kickoff and punt return. He had just five total touches on offense for the Buccaneers last season.