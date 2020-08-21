Ryan Fitzpatrick not practicing, Dolphins bringing another QB in

Getty Images

The Dolphins are going to be without their for-now starting quarterback, and they’re looking at some reinforcements.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Ryan Fitzpatrick would not practice today for personal reasons.

Flores declined to elaborate on the reason for the absence.

The Dolphins brought Jake Rudock in for a workout Thursday. He was on their practice squad last year but was cut prior to the start of camp. He’d need to pass the COVID-19 tests to sign, and if Fitzpatrick’s absence is beyond a day or so, they’d need the extra arm since they only have three quarterbacks on the roster (along with Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen).