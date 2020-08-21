Texans place Duke Ejiofor on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Texans have placed outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor on injured reserve Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ejiofor tore an anterior cruciate ligament at the team’s Aug. 14 practice.

Ejiofor, 25, tore his Achilles’ tendon a year ago and missed the season.

The Texans made Ejiofor a sixth-round choice in 2018.

He played 12 games as a rookie and made nine tackles, a sack, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery. Ejiofor saw action on 158 defensive snaps and 56 on special teams.

Ejiofor, a Houston native, played collegiately at Wake Forest.