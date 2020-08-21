There’s still no interest in Colin Kaepernick

August 21, 2020
In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, many seemed to have an epiphany regarding the reasons stated by Colin Kaepernick for the anthem protests he launched in 2016. Put simply, plenty of people who had chastised Kaepernick had begun to realize he had a point regarding police brutality suffered by African-Americans and other people of color.

The realization that Kaepernick was onto something also created a sense that he’d soon be on an NFL roster, coupled with plenty of comments from NFL figures endorsing his return, like Chargers coach Anthony Lynn and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. More than two months ago, we posted the simple question of whether the talk would lead to action.

More than two months later, it hasn’t. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Kaepernick has drawn no interest.

It’s possible that teams are still talking to the “friends and associates” of Kaepernick while plotting an eventual effort to sign him. It’s also possible that teams never were talking to anyone about Kaepernick, and that the NFL’s various franchises were simply hoping to run out the clock regarding the mainstream viewpoint that Kaepernick should get a shot.

If so, it worked. No one currently is calling for Kaepernick to get back in the league, and no one is complaining that, for example, Cardale Jones got a workout with the Raiders instead of Kaepernick.

With no preseason games and quarterbacks not subjected to contact before Week One, quarterback injuries are unlikely for now (with the exception of Jarrett Stidham). If/when that happens, and/or if when quarterbacks end up on the COVID-19 reserve list, will Kaepernick get a call?

The less anyone talks about the  fact that he should, the more likely he won’t.

34 responses to “There’s still no interest in Colin Kaepernick

  2. Look past all the other stuff for a minute. Kaep got benched twice for Gabbert. Twice. His last time he got benched, he threw for 4 yards. 4, and then got benched. Defenses figured him out. He was a one trick pony. He was throwing ground balls in the dirt. He threw pick after pick in a game against Arizona. He was a flash in the pan. He didn’t develop his game. “He was going to get cut, so he didn’t opt out.” Actually he did opt out. Baalke and Chip Kelly were running the show when he decided to opt out. Not Kyle and John. He was leaving before they even got there. Bottom line: he opted out, he was regressing, he was figured out, he didn’t develop his game. He is the reason he’s not in the league. No one else.

  4. Sorry, I have zero empathy for a guy who wears pig socks and a Castro shirt. He made his own bed.

  5. The less anyone talks about the fact that he should, the more likely he won’t.

    —-

    It’s almost like everyone would rather invest time in a young player who won’t be a team distraction, rather than a 30 something QB who hasn’t played in five years.

  7. Can’t criticize his arm or any of his other skills if he doesn’t get a workout. The last time he was offered one was a sham. He’s better than a lot of the veteran 2nd stringers out there.

  11. Everybody remembers Colin taking a knee but don’t forget his remarks about the police. Personally I think Colin identifies more with the rioters than the peaceful protestors. No one wants those kinds of distractions on their team. To say nothing of his “strange” behavior when the NFL tried to organize a try-out for him.

  12. This reminds me of the old Saturday Night Live sketch where Chevy Chase would say ‘This just in – Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead’.

    There’s still no interest in Bart Starr, Johnny Unitas or Sammy Baugh either and they were much better quarterbacks than Kapernick.

  15. So even with the positive PR a team would receive they still don’t want him. Makes it pretty clear it’s a belief in him and not a massive conspiracy.

  16. Lets say that Cardale Jones did get a try out with the Raiders before Kap…

    Do you think maybe its because Jones actually looked solid in the XFL and has played more recently than Kap? Why work out a guy whose offense requires accuracy and he doesn’t have it AND he hasn’t played in three years?

  18. Kaep has no interest in returning to the NFL in any capacity other than as a starting QB being paid top dollar. And that isn’t happening anytime soon.

  19. Is there still no interest in Joe Montana? How about Joe Namath? Since we’re on the topic of QB’s that can no longer play

  20. Rightly or wrongly, no matter how people feel about it, I can’t help but think this ship has well and truly sailed

  24. You should really do an article about the truth of KP. He wasn’t a good QB once teams figured him out and he couldn’t adapt. So instead of giving him excuses, break down his record, game play and his inability to adapt or read defenses.
    If you do that, you will see why he isn’t signed and was benched.

  28. Has nothing to do with him kneeling. He lost his starting job because teams caught on to his run pass option. It was all he had. Then the guy opted out of a contract worth over 20 mil a year. Then blames everyone else because he’s not in the nfl anymore

  29. Can anyone tell me the top three receivers on that last 49ers team with Kaepernick?

    Can anyone name at least one receiver on that team?

    Blaine Gabbert didn’t exactly light it up either. That team was decimated by Chip Kelly, in the same way the Eagles were. Guys were retiring to avoid playing for Kelly.

  30. Sometimes players just are not as they think they are. Note to the rest of nfl players. Don’t opt out of a contract that’s going to pay you over 20 mil to sit on the beach

  33. The media’s the reason he won’t get signed. No team wants a thousand reporters swarming their facility questioning everyone from the owner down to the turf crew about Colin Kaepernick

  34. Kaepernick played for a woeful 49ers team which would have stunk up the joint no matter who played QB. For him not be signed is a joke. Tell me, who is Tamp Bay’s QB three years from now? Or, probably two years for that matter. The odds of Brady being a quality QB in 2021 are low. How about Indy? Isn’t Kap worth a look since everyone knows you don’t love Jacoby? Goodell should get on the horn and tell one of the owners to sign him. Sign him as a backup, but sign him. He’ll make $20 Million per year from his jersey sales.

