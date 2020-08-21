There’s still no interest in Colin Kaepernick

Getty Images

In the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, many seemed to have an epiphany regarding the reasons stated by Colin Kaepernick for the anthem protests he launched in 2016. Put simply, plenty of people who had chastised Kaepernick had begun to realize he had a point regarding police brutality suffered by African-Americans and other people of color.

The realization that Kaepernick was onto something also created a sense that he’d soon be on an NFL roster, coupled with plenty of comments from NFL figures endorsing his return, like Chargers coach Anthony Lynn and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. More than two months ago, we posted the simple question of whether the talk would lead to action.

More than two months later, it hasn’t. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Kaepernick has drawn no interest.

It’s possible that teams are still talking to the “friends and associates” of Kaepernick while plotting an eventual effort to sign him. It’s also possible that teams never were talking to anyone about Kaepernick, and that the NFL’s various franchises were simply hoping to run out the clock regarding the mainstream viewpoint that Kaepernick should get a shot.

If so, it worked. No one currently is calling for Kaepernick to get back in the league, and no one is complaining that, for example, Cardale Jones got a workout with the Raiders instead of Kaepernick.

With no preseason games and quarterbacks not subjected to contact before Week One, quarterback injuries are unlikely for now (with the exception of Jarrett Stidham). If/when that happens, and/or if when quarterbacks end up on the COVID-19 reserve list, will Kaepernick get a call?

The less anyone talks about the fact that he should, the more likely he won’t.