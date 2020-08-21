Todd Davis expected to miss multiple weeks with calf injury

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Todd Davis was carted off the practice field on Thursday and that can often be followed by news of a season-ending injury, but the word on Davis’ condition isn’t that bad.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Davis is expected to miss two or three weeks as a result of the calf injury that forced him off the field. The Broncos are scheduled to open the season with a Monday night home game against the Titans in a little more than three weeks.

Alexander Johnson, Josey Jewell and fifth-round pick Justin Strnad remain available at inside linebacker for the Broncos.

Davis wasn’t the only player to leave early on Thursday. Linebacker Von Miller (elbow) and running back Melvin Gordon (ribs) also got banged up and aren’t practicing Friday. Head coach Vic Fangio did announce that rookie wide receiver KJ Hamler will miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.