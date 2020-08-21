Washington signs Joshua Garnett and David Steinmetz, waives Thaddeus Moss

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team worked out five offensive linemen earlier this week and they signed a pair of them on Friday.

Guard Joshua Garnett and tackle David Steinmetz are the two new additions to the roster.

Garnett was a first-round pick by the 49ers in 2016 and made 11 starts during his rookie season. He missed the 2017 season, made seven appearances as a reserve in 2018 and was out of the league last year. He spent the offseason with the Lions, but got cut this month.

Steinmetz broke his ankle while trying to make the Texans last year. He has no regular season experience.

Washington released guard Kevin Pamphile on Thursday and cleared another roster spot by waiving tight end Thaddeus Moss with an injury designation. The undrafted free agent and son of Randy Moss will revert to injured reserve if he isn’t claimed.