Will trend of second-year quarterbacks as league MVPs continue?

Getty Images

In 2017, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz was the favorite to win the league MVP award until a December ACL tear ended his second season. In 2018, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the MVP as in his second season. In 2019, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the MVP in his second season.

So will it continue in 2020 with another second-year quarterback? William Hill bettors seem to think so; Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray‘s name appears on nine percent of all William Hill tickets, more than any other quarterback, with the exception of one. Also landing on nine percent of the ticks is another second-year quarterback: Broncos quarterback Drew Lock.

Murray has 20/1 odds to win the award; Lock remains at 100/1.

Mahomes and Jackson currently are the favorites, at +450 and +700, respectively.

As to dollars wagered, Buccaneers Tom Brady (at 18/1) has generated the most action, at 15 percent. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (15/1, down from 25/1) has attracted 14 percent of the dollars.

Meanwhile, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has seen his odds fall from 100/1 to 30/1. While at the peak, one bettor wagered $500 on Newton. If he becomes the MVP, the ticket will generate $50,500.