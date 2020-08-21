Ziggy Ansah trying to drum up interest

Getty Images

With the regular season fast approaching, free agent defensive end Ziggy Ansah remains unsigned and is trying to drum up interest.

Toward that end, Ansah sent a video to NFL teams of himself working out and appearing to be in good shape, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The 49ers brought Ansah in for a physical this month but San Francisco signed Dion Jordan instead.

The fifth overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, Ansah had some good years in Detroit but was plagued by injuries late in his tenure there and last year played sparingly as a backup in Seattle.