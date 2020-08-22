Branden Jackson knocked unconscious during Seahawks’ mock game

Getty Images

Defensive end Branden Jackson was knocked unconscious during the Seahawks’ mock game Saturday at CenturyLink Field, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports. Jackson was carted off the field in an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

“Terribly unfortunate,” coach Pete Carroll said.

Carroll called off the dress rehearsal practice after Jackson’s injury, which came after roughly 30 minutes of work.

Jackson had movement in his extremities after a collision with offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi while Jackson was chasing running back Carlos Hyde.

“He hit heads with Cedric and might have caught him in the chin with his helmet and it was like a knockout punch, is what it was,” Carroll said. “So we took all of the precautions and took care of him, and he had movement and all that kind of stuff. But we still needed to do the right thing and totally take care of him until we know more.”