Chiefs practicing in front of fans today

Getty Images

Although most NFL teams will have no fans at any training camp practices, and possibly not even at any regular-season games, the Chiefs are testing how feasible it is to have fans in the stands today.

The Chiefs invited season ticket holders to attend today’s practice at Arrowhead Stadium and are expecting up to 2,000 fans in the stands today. If everything goes well today, they may practice in front of as many as 5,000 fans next weekend.

Fans in Kansas City are required to wear masks, and seating is spread out to encourage fans to keep their distance from each other. No fan-player interactions will take place.

The defending champion Chiefs host the first game of the season on Thursday, September 10, and they plan for the stadium to be at 22 percent capacity. At a time when the vast majority of sporting events around the country remain closed to fans, the Chiefs are hoping they can find a way to do it safely.