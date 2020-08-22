Dolphins sign CFL star Nate Holley

Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday they have signed safety Nate Holley.

Holley originally entered the NFL in 2018 when he signed with the Rams. He spent training camp there before the Rams waived him out of the preseason.

Holley also spent time with the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League (2018) and the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League (2019).

He earned the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie following the 2019 season after he made 78 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, one sack and one interception in 18 games.

Holley played college football at Kent State and also spent time with the Vikings.

He has never played a regular-season game.