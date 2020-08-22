Earl Thomas: I was having one of my best camps before they sent me home

Getty Images

Ravens safety Earl Thomas is not happy that the team has told him not to come to practice after an incident on the field on Friday.

Thomas posted a video on Instagram showing himself making a mistake in coverage, and although he acknowledged the mistake, he indicated that teammate Chuck Clark overreacted to the mistake and that overall Thomas thinks he is performing at a high level right now.

“Being sent home sucks I can’t take the reps I need to keep momentum going,” Thomas wrote. “But I can reflect on things and keep working my plan to help the team win. This has been one of of my best camps crazy a situation like this can through dirt on it. Here is the clip that started the fight. A mental error on my part. A Busted coverage that I tried to explain calmly meet with built up aggression turned into me getting into with a teammate. Since we didn’t keep it in house and I’m getting text and calls from ESPN reporters etc thought I’d try and clear the air. Situations like this narrow my window for error but this the path I choose.”

The Ravens may be setting the stage to avoid having to pay Thomas his guaranteed $10 million salary this season. This issue between player and team could easily get ugly.