Earl Thomas not at Ravens practice

Earl Thomas was sent home from Ravens practice yesterday, and he’s not back today.

Thomas is not on the practice field with the Ravens this morning, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

That raises the stakes between the team and the player, with the possibility looming that he could be suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, which would allow the Ravens to avoid paying his $10 million guaranteed salary.

Thomas was once, in Seattle, among the best safeties in the NFL. But there was a sense last season in Baltimore that the Ravens didn’t think he was playing at the level they were expecting when they signed him to a four-year, $55 million contract. The Ravens and Thomas may be heading for a divorce.