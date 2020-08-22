Falcons sign Ka’John Armstrong

Getty Images

The Falcons have signed offensive lineman Ka’John Armstrong, the team announced Saturday.

Armstrong originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, signing with the Browns.

The Eastern Michigan product also has spent time with the Jaguars and the Broncos. He has not appeared in a regular-season game.

Armstrong appeared in 39 games over four seasons at Eastern Michigan at both guard and offensive tackle. He started nine games at guard as part of an Eagles team that gained a program-record 5,917 yards in 2016.