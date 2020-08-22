Jaguars sign Matt Flanagan, waive Charles Jones with injury designation

Getty Images

The Jaguars signed first-year tight end Matt Flanagan, the team announced Saturday. In a corresponding move, they waived tight end Charles Jones with an injury designation.

Jones has quadriceps and foot injuries.

He will revert to the team’s injured reserve list if he is not claimed via waivers.

Flanagan originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2018. He appeared in three games as a rookie, catching one pass for 14 yards.

In college, Flanagan played one season at the University of Pittsburgh as a graduate transfer after a four-year career at Rutgers, where he appeared in 33 games with 18 catches.