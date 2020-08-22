Josh Norman out indefinitely with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Josh Norman, who exited Thursday’s practice early with a left hamstring injury, will miss some time.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said the team isn’t sure how long it will take Norman to be ready to go.

“We don’t know the severity exactly. Those things take some time to get a good read on,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “He’ll continue to learn and be out there when he can. The biggest thing right now is that he maximizes his treatment opportunities so he can get back out there as quickly as possible.”

Norman signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Bills this year. He spent the last four years in Washington and four years before that in Carolina.