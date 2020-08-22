Kevin Johnson out of hospital, listed as week-to-week

Getty Images

Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson has been released from the hospital after suffering a lacerated liver on Wednesday.

The Browns said today that Johnson’s ability to play will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. Johnson isn’t back at the team facility yet because he will need to undergo COVID-19 testing first.

Johnson’s injury happened when a teammate fell on him at practice and he spent two nights in the hospital.

The 28-year-old Johnson is in his first season with the Browns. He was a first-round pick of the Texans in 2015, and played four years in Houston and one in Buffalo.